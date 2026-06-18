Ms. Cheap takes us to Centennial Park for their free audio tour

Ms. Cheap shows us a new self-guided audio tour that invites visitors to explore the layered history of Metro Parks’ Centennial Park, where art, activism, community intersected for generations.

Accessible via QR codes placed throughout the 132-acre Centennial Park, the twelve-stop tour allows guests to follow in sequence or explore freely. Each location reveals stories that have shaped the landmark — from ancient Indigenous pathways to World's Fair grandeur to modern-day music and activism.

Participants will encounter performance hubs like the Centennial Park Bandshell and Musicians Corner; sites of protest and reflection, including the Great Lawn and Centennial Art Center; environmental highlights such as the herb gardens and Lake Watauga beehives, and pop culture touchstones like the Croquet Cafe and the Taylor Swift bench.

The project is sponsored by the Centennial Park Conservancy [conservancyonline.com] and written by Dr. Learotha Williams Jr., professor at Tennessee State University and Nashville Sites director of public history. Additional contributors include Russell LeStourgeon, Abby Hikade, Mary Ellen Pethel, and Steve Citerin.