Ms. Cheap takes us to Designer Finds in Green Hills

Posted at 8:41 AM, Feb 22, 2024
Ms. Cheap takes us to Designer Finds where you can get high end items for one third of the retail price! We look at new pieces there for the Spring Season!

You can find Designer Finds, located across from the Green Hills Mall, at
2210 Crestmoor Road,
Gallery at Green Hills,
Nashville, TN 37215
Open Monday thru Saturday 10 am to 5 pm Closed Sunday

https://shopdesignerfinds.com/

TEXT "Designer" to 615-701-4999 for info on current tag markdowns, sales and special events.
TO CONSIGN
PLEASE CALL
615-279-1994 for info on what we are currently accepting and to schedule an appointment.

