Ms. Cheap Takes Us to Douglas and Co. in Springfield

You just never know where you'll run upon a good, affordable meal! Ms. Cheap found one in a Springfield restaurant where you can get your fill of food - and fill up your gas tank at the same time!

Douglas and Company is located inside the Springfield, TN Shell Gas Station at 2622 Tom Austin Highway (at the intersection of HWY 257 and 431). Open Monday-Saturday. You can visit them on Facebook at facebook.com/DouglasandCo and @douglascotn on Instagram. Call (615) 384-0966 for more information.