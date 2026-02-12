Ms. Cheap takes us to Encore and More's Spring/Summer consignment sale!

It's that time of the year for Spring Consignment sales! Today Mary takes us to Encore and More's sale in a new location to see the great deals!

Full list of Spring Sales:

• Feb. 13-22: This is the 33rd year for Encores and More South sale, which will take place with almost 500 consignors in Nashville at 2721 8th Ave. S. (Franklin Road), which is a new location for this popular sale. (The location is the former Bliss Home store.)

The Encores spring summer sale, which claims to be the largest and longest running consignment sale, expects more than 80,000 spring and summer items.

he Encores consignment sale in Nashville often has kids bikes for sale. FILE

. Details: www.encoresconsignmentsouth.com [encoresconsignmentsouth.com]

• Feb. 25-28: The Floods of Duds community consignment sale takes place at the Hendersonville United Methodist Church at 217 E. Main St. in Hendersonville. This sale, which has about 200 consignors, has been running for more than 20 years. Proceeds benefit the community and the church’s children’s ministries. Details: floodsofduds.com [floodsofduds.com]

• Feb. 25-28: Oak Hill School’s spring consignment sale, which has been going on for more than 40 years, benefits the school’s Oak Fund which provides students with classroom enhancement and bolsters endowment and financial assistance.

With 400 consignors and an estimated 40,000 items, the sale includes newborn through juniors’ apparel, baby equipment, toys, books, bikes and sports equipment. It takes place at the school’s Enrichment Center at the church at 4815 Franklin Pike. Details: oakhillschool.org/consignment [oakhillschool.org] or follow on Instagram at @ohsconsignmentsale

• Feb. 27-28: Brentwood United Methodist’s KidSale takes place at the church at 309 Franklin Rd.. The sale, which expects about 100-300 consignors, raises money ($20,000- $25,000 raised by each sale) for the church’s missions, which include Room in the Inn and Harvest Hands. Details: bumckidsale.net [bumckidsale.net]

• Feb. 27-28: Otter Creek Church’s spring/summer kids consignment sale takes place in the gym at the church’s Williamson County campus at 409 Franklin Rd. More than 300 consignors participate with “like new” or “gently used” items. Proceeds support youth ministries and child related charities. Details: ottercreek.org/sale [ottercreek.org]

• Feb. 27-28: Little Sprouts, with more than 650 consignors and an estimated 70,000 items, takes place in Liberty Hall at the Factory at Franklin, 230 Franklin Rd. There is a ticketed presale ($5-$35) on Feb. 25-26. This sale has been taking place since 2008 and provides some support to Franktown, a charity that works with Franklin’s underprivileged youth. At last year’s sale, the organizers were able to donate $18,700 to Franktown. Details: www.littlesproutssale.com [littlesproutssale.com]

• March 3-5: Hooked on Consignment Sale will take place at 162 Imperial Blvd. in Hendersonville. This sale, which is in its 14th year, expects to have 85,000 items, and features sizes for infants through girls and boys size 16. The sale offers early shopping on March 1-2. Details: http://hookedonconsignment.com [hookedonconsignment.com]

• March 6-8: The ReRuns Are Fun sale will take place at the Ag Expo Park at 4215 Long Lane in Franklin. This sale, which has been taking place twice a year since 1990, features all categories of children’s toys, clothing and equipment, as well as adult clothing and home goods.

The sale expects about 250 consignors. The public sale is free but there is a $5 ticketed presale from 5-9 p.m. on March 5.

“Heroes” (including military, veterans, health care workers, firefighters and law enforcement) get to shop early on March 5 for free. Details: Rerunsarefunsale.com.

• March 18-21: Mt. Juliet Kids Consignment Sale will take place at the Fellowship Ministries at 490 Industrial Dr. www.Mjkidsconsignment.com [mjkidsconsignment.com].

• April 10-12: JBF Nashville Music City Spring Sale. This twice-a-year sale, with 100,000 items from 400 consignors, takes place at The Fairgrounds Nashville, Expo 2. Admisson is $3 at the door or you can get a free online pass. Just Between Friends Nashville also has a ticketed presale on April 9. Details: https://nashvillemusiccity.jbfsale.com [nashvillemusiccity.jbfsale.com]

Here are my tips for consignment shoppers:

• If you want the best selection (i.e. early shopping privileges) then check the sales’ websites for sale hours and other details or to find out how to get an early shopping pass. Many of the sales let new moms, grandparents, first responders, and volunteers shop early. And some have early shopping passes you can purchase.

• If you don’t get an early shopping pass, shop early on the first day of the public sale for best selection, or the last day of the sale for best prices because most of the sales offer a half price day at the end of the sale.

• Make a list of things to look for. Think ahead for spring/summer items like swimsuits, pool toys, Easter items, spring sports items, birthday and graduation gifts, etc.

• Know sizes before you go. Some shoppers write down sizes but also their children’s measurements before they go to the sales.

• It is good to know that in most cases the consignors price their own items so if you see duplicate items, the prices might be very different.

• Take a shopping bag or laundry basket or rolling cart to carry items you are considering buying as you continue to shop. Then take a few minutes to inspect them before making a final decision about purchasing them.

• Inspect all items to be sure they are in good shape (zippers work, no stains or other flaws) before you pay because all sales are final at most of these sales.

• Bring cash. Most of the sales accept debit and credit cards but some have an upcharge if you use credit cards. Some of the sales do not accept checks. Cash always works.