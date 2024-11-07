Watch Now
Ms. Cheap takes us to Flat Tire Diner in Old Hickory!

Flat Tire Diner offers affordable made-from-scratch meals in Old Hicory!

Ms. Cheap takes us to the diner that has made a name for itself in the Hermitage and Old Hickory neighborhood!

Menu includes vegan, vegetarian, non-gluten and a children’s “munchkin” menu for ages 10 and under with breakfast and lunch choices for $5.45 to $7.45.

Breakfast and lunch are both served all day. Prices range from $6.95 for a bowl of soup, most sandwiches are $12-$15 and come with a side of fresh cut fries or you can substitute a soup, side salad or hand battered onion rings for another $1.95. Entrée salads are $12-$14.

Flat Tire Diner is located at 4700 Old Hickory Blvd., just past Lebanon Road

Hours are 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday

