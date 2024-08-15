Ms. Cheap takes us to Hooked On Consignment and gives us money saving tips!

Today is the last day for the “Hooked on Consignment” sale happening in Hendersonville! Ms. Cheap shows us the best tips when you are consignment shopping to get the most for your money!
Here are more tips from Ms. Cheap!
- Check the sales’ websites for sale hours and other details and to find out how to get an early shopping pass.
- Shop early the first day of the sale for best selection, or the last day for best prices since most of the sales offer a half price day at the end of the sale.
- Make a list of things to look for: think ahead for fall/winter items. know sizes.
- Know that in most cases the consignors price their own items if you see several duplicate items, the prices might be very different.
- Bring a shopping bag or laundry basket or rolling cart to carry items you are considering buying as you continue to shop.
- Bring cash. Most of the sales accept debit and credit cards but some have an upcharge if you use credit cards. Some of the sales do not accept checks. Cash always works.
- Inspect all items to be sure they are in good shape, (zippers work, no stains or other flaws) before you pay since all sales are final at most of these sales.