Ms. Cheap Takes us to Lunch at The Slick Pig

Ms. Cheap took us to The Slick Pig where you can get an affordable meal on their legendary hickory smoked barbecue. The Slick Pig is located at 1920 E. Main St. Murfreesboro, TN 37130. They also have a location at 1303 Plaza Dr. in Smyrna. Go to https://slickpigbbq.com/ to learn more. Follow Ms. Cheap at https://www.mainstreet-nashville.com/ms_cheap/ and on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/mscheap.

