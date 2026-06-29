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Ms. Cheap takes us to Pleasant Green Pool in Goodlettsville

Ms. Cheap takes us to Pleasant Green Pool
Ms. Cheap takes us to Pleasant Green Pool
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Cool off, unwind, and make lasting memories at Pleasant Green Pool—one of Goodlettsville’s favorite summer destinations. Whether you're looking to relax poolside, enjoy time with family, or beat the Tennessee heat, the pool offers a fun, safe, and inviting environment for guests of all ages.

Conveniently located and operated by Goodlettsville Parks and Recreation, Pleasant Green Pool features refreshing water, family-friendly amenities, and a welcoming atmosphere that brings our community together all season long.

360 Pleasant Green Drive
Goodlettsville, TN 37072
https://www.goodlettsville.gov/229/Pleasant-Green-Pool

AgesDaily
2 & Under
No Charge
3-59 Years
$6.00
60+ Years
$5.00

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