Ms. Cheap takes us to SMART Art and Craft Supplies for their weekend Basket sale!

Do you need to get some extra craft supplies? This weekend you can fill your basket at SMART Art and Craft Supplies for just $35! The sale runs through Sunday!

Ms. Cheap show us all of the unique items that you can donate to craft thrift stores like SMART or Turnip Green!

*Turnip Green Creative Reuse Center, 1014 Third Avenue S. Details: 615-720-7480 or see Turnipgreencreativereuse.org [turnipgreencreativereuse.org]

* Smart Art and Craft store, 2416 Music Valley Drive, 615-454-5808, smartartandcraft.org [smartartandcraft.org]

