Ms. Cheap takes us to Swetts for an affordable lunch rich in history!

Swett's is a historic, family-owned "meat-and-three" soul food restaurant located in North Nashville. Ms. Cheap shows us why its a great place to grab a bite to eat!

At Swett’s the cafeteria line options change daily but always include fried chicken. There is also BBQ chicken, meat loaf, beef tips, pork chops, fried fish, pig’s feet, turkey and dressing (on Sundays), and more. There are usually at least a dozen sides to choose from: macaroni and cheese, creamed corn, green beans, cabbage, pinto beans, creamed potatoes, okra, candied yams, turnip greens, squash, fried apples and more.

The Swett’s smokehouse also offers pulled pork, ribs, wings, brisket and smoked pork chops.

The most popular items are fried chicken and beef tips, said Swett, who said the restaurant goes through 24 cases of chicken a week.

Prices are about $15-$16 for most meat-and-two combinations, to be exact, $15.64 (including tax) for the fried chicken and two sides. All plates come with a choice of fried or baked cornbread or dinner roll. I say go with the fried cornbread.

2725 Clifton Ave, Nashville, TN 37209

Hours are 11 a.m.-8 p.m. seven days a week.

The North Nashville Swett’s restaurant has 100 seats, plus a second 100-seat dining room for special events.

https://swettsrestaurant.orestaurant.site/