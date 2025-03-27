Ms. Cheap takes us to the new Thrift Smart now open in Madison!

Ms. Cheap shows us the big deals you can get at the newly opened Thrift Smart in Madison and how they help give back to the community!

The new store's grand opening celebration is Saturday, March 29 beginning at 9 a.m. and will include branded tote bags and gift cards to the first 100 customers, sweet treats, specials and much more. The new 32,000 square foot store is located at 2117 Gallatin Pike N. in Madison in a building which formerly housed the Oak Factory Outlet.

The stores generate funds for its locally basednon profit partners: Mercy Community Healthcare [mercytn.org], New Hope Academy, [nhafranklin.org] African Leadership [africanleadershipinc.org], and The Belize Project [thebelizeproject.org]. Over the store's 20 years, ThriftSmart has raised $2.2 million for the non profits.

The stores have a weekly sales calendar, with the color of the week tags 50 percent off. The calendar also features 99 cent clearance items on Monday and Sunday, a 30 percent storewide sale on Wednesdays, and occasionally 50 percent off storewide sales (the next one is on Good Friday)