Ms. Cheap takes us to The Yard Sale Store that offers big discounts on new or like new items from big retailers like Target, Wayfair, Sam's Club, Home Depot, and more! Items are marked down on average 40% off regular retail prices. The Yard Sale Store has locations at 111 Enon Springs Road West in Smyrna; 126 Belinda Parkway in Mt. Juliet, and 204 S. Front St. in Murfreesboro, The stores are open Monday through Saturday. yardsalestore.com [yardsalestore.com]

