Ms. Cheap takes us to Waldos Chicken an Beer

Ms. Cheap takes us to Waldos Chicken and Beer for a look at what makes their chicken stand out, and how they are an affordable option for the whole family!

WALDO’S CHICKEN AND BEER

• CEO Mark Waldo owns and operates the restaurants with joint venture partners.

• Plans call for 35 locations in 15 markets by the end of 2026. Next to hit the Nashville market is a location in Green Hills which is set to open in late June in the spot where Wendy’s is currently located.

• Middle Tennessee locations include Germantown, Charlotte Pike, Belle Meade, Brentwood, Franklin and Murfreesboro. There are also Waldo locations in Alabama, Oklahoma, Kentucky, Arkansas, Florida and Colorado.

• Waldo’s got its start in 2019, with the first location being on Fourth Avenue North in Germantown.

• Although it is known for the fried chicken tenders, Waldo’s also serves “all things chicken” as in chicken in sandwiches, bone-in and rotisserie. There is also a popular chicken scratch salad.

• No two restaurants are identical and prices can vary from location to location.

• Popular items on the menu include the Tender Box Combo, which includes three tenders, coleslaw, Texas toast and a drink for about $10. If you have a family to feed, the “Feed the Flock” meal which feeds four incudes 12 tenders, four cheddar biscuits, two large sides, coleslaw and a choice of four sauces for $39.99.

• Everything on the menu is made from scratch. “Nothing is frozen,” Waldo said. “Everything is made in-house. The only things we buy are mayonnaise and ketchup.”

• The selection of scratch-made sides includes collard greens, mac and cheese, tomato-cucumber salad, coleslaw and French fries. Collard greens seemed out of the ordinary, but they are good and he said, “Can’t have a Southern restaurant without greens,” Waldo said.

• Customers rave about the banana pudding. “Made from scratch like everything on the menu, my favorite part is how we fold the butter into our custard as its cooling down and it really adds and amazing depth to the flavor profile,” Waldo said.

• About 40 percent of the business is takeout.

• Catering is also a growing part of the business. “Catering has turned into a significant piece of our business. We can do it all from 10 to 10,000. We love huge events just as much as we love a wedding or even a small business lunch.”

• Waldo’s personal favorite menu item is the chicken tender in the tender sauce.

• The artwork in the restaurants was all created by a college friend of Waldo’s, Will Dennistion. “He’s done close to 35 paintings and has probably another 10 waiting for me to come and pick up. We like to have fun with the artwork and get people to smile when they see how we’ve folded chicken or beer into anything from a famous musician to a beach scene.”

https://waldoschicken.com/