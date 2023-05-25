Ms Cheap Tells Us About the Ryman Community Day

Ms. Cheap took us to the Ryman Auditorium for a tour and preview of Ryman Community Day. Tennessee residents are invited to Ryman Community Day for a day of FREE tours, family-friendly events, food, drinks, and live music on the PNC Plaza from 9am-4pm on Sunday, May 28. Grab your Tennessee I.D. and step into the contagious spirit of music’s most iconic stage. Bring the kids for balloon animals, face painting, caricatures, and so much more. For more information, click here: https://www.ryman.com/.

