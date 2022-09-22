Watch Now
Ms. Cheap Visits Carolyn's Consignment in Murfreesboro

We head to Murfreesboro to check out some great deals
Posted at 11:45 AM, Sep 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-22 12:45:56-04

Ms. Cheap took us to Carolyn’s Consignment where you can find deals on clothes and accessories for the whole family. Carolyn’s Consignment is located at 2041 Lascassas Pike, Murfreesboro (in the old Food Lion shopping center). It's open 10am-5:30pm Monday through Saturday. For more information visit, https://www.facebook.com/CarolynsConsignment/ on Facebook or call (615) 896-0076. Follow Ms. Cheap online at https://www.mainstreet-nashville.com/ms_cheap/ and https://www.facebook.com/mscheap.

