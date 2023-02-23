Ms. Cheap Visits Huge Consignment Sale

Ms. Cheap took us to Murfreesboro to the Encores South Consignment sale where you can find deals on children and adult clothing, home décor, furniture and more. The Encores South Consignment sale runs through Sunday, February 25 at the Middle Tennessee Expo Center in Murfreesboro, 1660 Middle Tennessee Blvd. Encores has a “Dollar Dash” on Sunday, with all items that are left priced at $1, with a portion of those proceeds going to local charities. Remaining items are donated to ThriftSmart. For more information, visit, https://www.encoresconsignmentsouth.com/.

UPCOMING CONSIGNMENT SALES:

*Feb.23-25: Oak Hill School’s Children’s Consignment Sale takes place in the Oak Hill School Enrichment Center at 4815 Franklin Road, with about 300 consignors. This sale, which also has a housewares and home décor section, has been going on for 40 years. Details: oakhillschool.org/consignment.

*March 1-3: Floods of Duds consignment sale, at the Hendersonville First United Methodist Church, 217 East Main St. in Hendersonville. This sale, which has about 300 consignors, has been running for more than 20 years. Proceeds benefit the community and children’s ministries at this Methodist church. Details: www.Floodsofduds.com.

*March 3-4: Brentwood United Methodist Kid sale takes place at the church at 309 Franklin Road. The sale, which expects about 300 consignors, raises money for the church’s missions, which include Room in the Inn and Harvest Hands. Details: www.Bumckidsale.net.

March 3-4: Otter Creek Church’s spring/summer children’s consignment sale takes place in the gym at the church at 409 Franklin Road. Proceeds support youth ministries and child related charities. Details: http://www.ottercreeksale.com/.

*March 3-5: Reruns Are Fun sale at the Williamson County Ag Expo Center at 4215 Long Lane in Franklin. This sale has been taking place since 1990, with all categories of children’s clothing toys and equipment being offered. The public sale is free, but there is a March 2 ticketed presale if you want to pay to shop early. Details: www.Rerunsarefunsale.com.

*March 7-9: Hooked on Consignment Sale at 162 Imperial Blvd. in Hendersonville. This sale usually has 50,000 items and features sizes infant through girls and boys 18. Details: http://hookedonconsignment.com.

*March 23-24: Little Sprouts Sale, with more than 500 consignors and an estimated 75,000 items in Liberty Hall at the Factory at Franklin, 230 Franklin Road. This sale has been taking place since 2008. Details: www.littlesproutssale.com.

*March 31-May 6: Not a children’s sale, the Ladies of Charity Fall/Winter Consignment Sale features consigned and donated men’s and women’s clothing and accessories. The six-week sale takes place at the Ladies of Charity shop at 2216 State St. and is open Mondays through Saturdays during the sale. Details: https://www.ladiesofcharitynashville.org/thrift-sale or call (615) 327-3453.

Shopping Consignment Sales Tips:

Check the sales’ websites before you go.

Shop early the first day of the sale for best selection, or the last day for best prices since most of the sales offer a half price day at the end of the sale.

Before you go, make a list of things to look for. Know sizes before you go.

Think ahead for summer swim items, Easter holiday apparel and other items you might need in the spring and summer months.

Bring a shopping bag or laundry basket or rolling cart (or even a wagon) to carry items you are considering buying as you continue to shop.

Bring cash. Most of the sales accept credit cards but some have an upcharge if you use credit cards. Some of the sales do not accept checks. Cash always works.

Inspect all items to be sure they are in good shape since all sales are final at most of these sales.