Ms. Cheap Visits Sugar Pea Fashion Exchange

Ms. Cheap took us to the newly revamped Sugar Pea Fashion Exchange, a resale shop where you can buy and resell name brand clothing, handbags, and jewelry. Sugar Pea no longer consigns but will pay cash for gently used named brand items. They have sizes 00-2X in women and juniors. Sugar Pea Fashion Exchange is located at 3384 N. Mt. Juliet Rd in Mt Juliet. For more information, call (615) 553-4627 or connect with them at https://www.facebook.com/thesugarpea/ on Facebook or email sugarpeafashionexchange@gmail.com. Sugar Pea donates some of its unsold inventory to local nonprofits, including Dress for Success and TenThirtyFive shop.