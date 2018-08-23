Ms. Cheap: Warner Park Hummingbird Festival

Ms. Cheap previewed the Hummingbird Festival at Warner Park Nature Center this Saturday from 9:30am-2pm, located at 7311 Hwy 100 in Nashville. Get details at https://www.nashville.gov/News-Media/Calendar-of-Events/Event-Details/ID/8946/begin/8-25-2018/Celebrate-Hummingbirds-at-Warner-Park-Nature-Center.aspx For more of Ms. Cheap's money-saving ideas, visit her website www.tennessean.com/cheap and follow her on Twitter @Ms_Cheap.