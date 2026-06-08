Ms. Cheap's annual t-shirt and coat to help Room In the Inn

Ms. Cheap's annual T-shirt and Coat Drive is sponsored by Main Street Media of Tennessee (the owner of this publication), Ms. Cheap and NewsChannel5 — will take place June 15-July 3, with drop-off locations including Room in the Inn at 705 Drexel St. in Nashville, between 7 a.m. and 2 p.m. on weekdays.

Other Nashville drop-off locations through July 3 include: Billy’s Corner at 4400 Murphy Rd. in Sylvan Park; Christ Church Cathedral, 900 Broadway (on Sundays and during office hours at the church during the week); Otter Creek Church locations at 3534 West End Ave. and 409 Franklin Rd. (8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday); and at FiftyForward locations at 108 Donelson Pike, 174 Rains Ave., and 530 Madison Station Blvd.

People can also donate shirts and coats at Main Street Media’s Middle Tennessee offices at: 1106 S. Garden St., Columbia; 209 N. Henslee St., Dickson; 104 N. Central Ave., Centerville; 145 Sam Davis Dr., Smyrna; 216 Hartmann Dr., Lebanon; 333 W. Main St., Suite E, Gallatin; 719 S. Main St., Suite 102, Springfield; 101 S. First St., Pulaski; 214 Buffalo Rd., Lawrenceburg; 128 N. 2nd St., Suite 204, Clarksville; and 11 Adkins Dr., Erin.