Ms. Cheap's Guide to the Holidays 2022

Ms. Cheap gave us some of the highlights from her "Ms. Cheap’s Guide to the Holidays" and talked about her annual Penny Drive.
- Dec. 2 and 3: “String City, Nashville’s Tradition of Music and Puppetry,” the unique puppet show that chronicles the history of country music through assorted puppetry, including marionettes, shadow puppets and hand puppets, will be performed at 11:30 a.m. on Dec. 2 and at 10 and 11:30 a.m. on Dec. 3 at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum’s Ford Theater. Details: www.library.nashville.org.
- *Dec. 10: Dickens of a Christmas: This 37th annual festival re-creates the time of Charles Dickens in historic downtown Franklin, with musicians, carolers, dancers, and costumed Dickens characters. Details: https://williamsonheritage.org/event/dickens2022.
- *Dec. 11& 12: Woodmont Christian Church’s 37th annual “Walk Thru Bethlehem” features more than 200 costumed characters and animals (sheep, goats, and camels) who recreate the village of Bethlehem at the time of Jesus’ birth. It takes place from 1-7 p.m. at the church at 3601 Hillsboro Pike Details: www.woodmontchristian.org.
- Dec. 13: Tuba Christmas is back this year with 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. performances featuring as many as 100 tubas playing Christmas carols at Nashville First Baptist Church. The performance is free, but volunteers will collect donations for the Ms. Cheap Penny Drive for Second Harvest. after each concert. Details: Call G.R. Davis at 615-714-0247.
- To see the entire Ms. Cheap Holiday Guide, go to www.mainstreet-nashville.com and click on the "Ms. Cheap" tab.
- To give to the Ms. Cheap Penny Drive, supporting Second Harvest Food Bank, visit www.newschannel5.com/pennydrive.