Ms. Cheap's List of Free Fall Festivals

Ms. Cheap talked about FREE, family-friendly fall festivals happening the month of October.

Oct. 5-8: Germantown’s Oktoberfest, which offers three days and eight blocks of fun in historic Germantown, has German foods from dozens of restaurants and vendors, world-class beer, arts and crafts vendors, live German music, the Dachshund Derby, Pup Parade and the second largest 5K Race & Run in Tennessee. Details: www.TheNashvilleOktoberfest.com.

Oct. 7: The 28th Annual Celebrate Nashville Cultural Festival is presented by Metro Parks. In a city where one in six residents is foreign born, this is one of Nashville’s vibrant festivals, celebrating Nashville’s cultural diversity. It takes place in Centennial Park with eight stages/performance areas for dance and musical performances, food vendors, children’s activities, an arts and crafts station, an area just for teens, interactive sports demonstration, and a marketplace/bazaar. The Parthenon admission will be free on the day of the event. Hours are 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Details: www.Celebratenashville.org.

Oct. 13-14: The Goats, Music and More Festival will take place in Rock Creek Park in Lewisburg with arts and crafts, live music (Darryl Worley on Oct. 13 and the WannaBeatles on Oct. 14) and of course the fainting goat shows. Festivities begin at 9am on both days. Details: www.Goatsmusicandmore.com.

October 15-22: The Southern Festival of Books: A Celebration of the Written Word is among the oldest literary festivals in the country, welcoming approximately 150 authors and 25,000 visitors each October. The festival is free, and includes performance stages, food trucks, and more than 60 publishers and booksellers. Lots of events around town from Oct. 15 through Thursday, Oct. 19. On Oct. 21-22, the traditional book festival will take place with author sessions, book signings, food trucks, performance stages, and exhibitors in downtown Nashville at Bicentennial Mall, the Tennessee State Museum and Tennessee State Library. The author lineup includes Carl Hiaason, Ann Patchett, Margaret Renkl, Lee Smith, Tim Ghianni and more. Details: www.sofestofbooks.org.

Oct. 21-22 Lebanon’s Wilson Bank & Trust free Oktoberfest event with live music, craft booths, kiddie corner, an antique car show and contests, a chili cookoff and food trucks. This 35th Annual Oktoberfest takes place at the bank’s main office at 623 W. Main St. in Lebanon. Details: 615-444-2265 or www.wilsonbank.com.

Oct. 28: The Tennessee State Museum will host its 25th annual Haunted Museum Storytelling Festival from 10am-3pm. This family day offers a fun, free and safe Halloween event for children of all ages. Kids wear their costumes and hear spooky stories from Tennessee’s past. A “ghost trail” through the museum guides visitors through strange and scary and not so scary stories. The Nashville Public Library’s Puppet Truck will be performing. Details: www.tnmusuem.org.

Oct. 28: The Heritage Foundation of Williamson County’s 38th Annual Historic Franklin’s PumpkinFest is one of Middle Tennessee’s largest family fall festival. With more than 112,000 people in attendance last year, the festival stretches along Main Street and its side avenues in downtown Franklin. It offers autumn-inspired food and drink, children’s activities, live music, costume contests for pets and families, arts and crafts and shopping. Hours are 10am-6pm. Details: www.franklinpumpkinfest.com.

