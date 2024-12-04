Ms. Cheap's Penny Drive raising awareness of local hunger issues

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Mary Hance, Ms. Cheap, had one goal in mind when creating the Penny Drive: to raise awareness of local hunger issues and raise money to feed hungry people.

As the demand for food assistance continues to increase, Second Harvest must distribute more food than ever and we need your help.

Since 2009, Ms. Cheap's Penny Drive has raised more than $2 Million which has provided more than 8 MILLION meals to hungry Middle Tennesseans. Ms. Cheap's Penny Drive is December 1st - 31st

As Mary always says, "Give much and give often!"

Donate now at https://www.secondharvestmidtn.org/ms-cheaps-penny-drive/