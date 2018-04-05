Ms Cheap's Picks for Free & Cheap Weekend Fun

The Bicentennial Mall State Park has a three day World War I living history event Friday through Sunday— "Fighting for Democracy: Tennessee’s Great War Experiences at Home and Abroad." The park is located at 600 James Robertson Parkway in downtown Nashville. For details call (615) 741-5280 or go to Facebook at www.facebook.com/events/196415330957134.
Sunday is a free day at the Frist Art Museum, in celebration of the museum's 17th anniversary and of its name change that took place this week. Find more details at www.fristartmuseum.org.
The downtown Franklin Tour of the Arts is 6pm-9pm the first Friday of every month in and around downtown Franklin. For more information, go to www.franklinartscene.com.
Downtown Nashville's First Saturday Art Crawl is 6pm-9pm the first Saturday of every month, along Fifth Avenue North and around downtown. This Saturday should be a particularly good one with The Arts Company's "Masters of Light" exhibit of some "Perspectives from the Ed Clark (photography) Collection." More information is available by calling (615) 743-3090 or visit www.nashvilledowntown.com.
And there is also a first Saturday Arts & Music at Wedgewood-Houston, where you can drop by this fast-growing neighborhood for a free arts and music walk beginning at 6pm. Go to www.am-wh.com for more information.
The 32nd annual Southern Women's Show is at the Music City Center through Sunday. Tickets are $13, unless you use the Ms. Cheap code online — mscheap18 — and get tickets for $6.50. You can also get an online ticket for $11 or for $10 at Walgreen's. More information is available atwww.southernshows.com/wna.
Fort Negley is hosting another free "Fossils at the Fort" day, from 10am-1pm this Saturday. You can dig for fossils (some are 400 million years old), bring your own fossils for expert identification, tour the site, and learn a little local history. For more details call (615) 862-8470.For more of Ms. Cheap's money-saving ideas, visit her website www.tennessean.com/cheap and follow her on Twitter @Ms_Cheap.