Ms. Cheap's Picks for Free & Fun Weekend Events

The Nashville Kennel Club/Tullahoma Kennel Club's AKC dog show is at the Williamson County Ag/Expo Park in Franklin Thursday through Sunday. Admission is free.
On Thursday March 15, the Hermitage will celebrate Andrew Jackson's 251st birthday with half-off admission, special events, reenactments music and special guests. For more details call (615) 889-2941, ext. 223. For more information, visit www.hermitage.com
The eclectic shop FABU is closing at the end of the month. The shop is located at 4606 Charlotte Pike, everything is 30-75 percent off.
The American Legion Post 88 Auxiliary is holding a tree sale. They will be taking orders through Friday, March 16, and there is no limit on the number of $15 trees and shrubs ordered. Pickup is April 5-7 at the American Legion Post 88 at 2864 Elm Hill Pike in Donelson. For more information or to order, contact Brenda at (615) 512-9806 or (615) 679-0365 or order online at aux88@att.net
American Legion Auxiliary Unit 281 is taking orders through Saturday, March 24 for its $15 trees and shrubs. The pickup date is April 7 at 9am at First Baptist Church in Mt. Juliet. To order trees or for more information call Kathy at (615) 218-7541 or email aux281@comcast.net. For more of Ms. Cheap's money-saving ideas, visit her websitewww.tennessean.com/cheap and follow her on Twitter @Ms_Cheap.