Ms. Cheap's t-shirt and coat drive for Room in the Inn starts next week!

The t-shirt and coat drive for Room in the Inn takes place July 1-17and is sponsored by NewsChannel5, Main Street Media Tn, and Ms. Cheap!

Here is what is wanted: clean men’s and women’s tshirts, particularly larger sizes. The shirts can be from schools, vacation destinations, charity events, brands, concerts, races etc.

Room in the Inn does not want any clothing items that are emblazoned with sexually explicit or alcohol, drug or smoking promotions.

As far as coats and jackets, Room in the Inn wants all sizes, including children’s, but again larger sizes are in highest demand.

Room in the Inn officials say that having the coat donation drive in the summer is a good plan because volunteers are available to sort them and have them ready when cold weather hits. They said since the coats are organized and ready ahead of time, clients can come in and choose a coat they like, instead of just being handed a coat. It adds a level of dignity, they said.

Drop-off locations include Room in the Inn at 705 Drexel St. in Nashville, between 7 a.m. and 2 p.m. on weekdays.

Other drop-off locations through July 17 include: Billy’s Corner at 4400 Murphy Road in Sylvan Park; The Green Hills YMCA, 4041 Hillsboro Circle, Christ Church Cathedral,900 Broadway; Otter Creek Church locations at 3534 West End Ave., and 409 Franklin Road; and at FiftyForward locations at 108 Donelson Pike, 174 Rains Ave., and 530 Madison Station Blvd.

People can also donate at local Main Street Media’s Middle Tennessee newspaper offices at:

1106 S Garden St Columbia

209-N Henslee St Dickson

104 N Central Ave Centerville

1324 Hazelwood Dr Smyrna

216 S Hartmann Dr, Lebanon, TN

333 W Main St. STE E, Gallatin, TN

719 S Main St, STE 102 Springfield, TN

101 S First St, Pulaski TN

214 Buffalo Rd., Lawrenceburg, TN

128 N. 2nd St. suite 204, Clarksville, TN

6312 Highway 41A, Suite 110, Pleasant View, TN