Ms. Cheap's Tips for Shopping the Tennessee Sales Tax Holiday

Ms. Cheap gave tips on how to save money shopping during the annual Tennessee Sales Tax Holiday weekend.
Posted at 12:52 PM, Jul 27, 2023
Ms. Cheap gave tips on how to save money shopping during the annual Tennessee Sales Tax Holiday weekend. Tennessee Tax Free Weekend begins Friday July 28 at 12:01am and ends at 11:59pm on Sunday, July 30. A sales tax holiday is an annual event during which the Tennessee Department of Revenue allows certain items to be purchased sales-tax-free at any participating retailer within the state. Tennessee allows you to purchase the following items tax-free: $100 worth of clothing, $100 worth of school supplies, and $1,500 worth of computers. For more information, visit https://www.tn.gov/revenue/taxes/sales-and-use-tax/sales-tax-holiday/sth-traditional.html. Follow Ms. Cheap at https://www.mainstreet-nashville.com/ms_cheap/ and https://www.facebook.com/mscheap.

