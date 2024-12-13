Watch Now
"Ms. Santa," Genma Holmes tells us about his new coffee table book

New book celebrates the women of Christmas
Genma Holmes has invited us into her home each year at Christmas to show off her elaborate and festive decor! “Ms. Santa” has been working on a coffee table book for years, to honor the women of Christmas. We talk with her about some of the local women she features. To schedule an appointment for a walk-through of Ms. Santa's house, reach out to her @bugsact on Instagram.

