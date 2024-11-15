Watch Now
"Ms. Santa" shows Heather her massive holiday collection!

We got a tour of the home of Genma Holmes, also known as “Ms. Santa” to see her massive collection of holiday decorations and Christmas trees. To schedule an appointment for a walk-through of Ms. Santa's home, reach out to her @bugsact on Instagram.

