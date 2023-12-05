Watch Now
Talk Of The Town

Actions

"Ms. Santa" shows us her massive holiday decoration collection!

We take a trip to see a remarkable holiday display
Posted at 12:11 PM, Dec 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-05 13:11:11-05

We got a tour of the home of Genma Holmes, also known as “Ms. Santa” to see her massive collection of holiday decorations and Christmas trees. To schedule an appointment for a walk-through of Ms. Santa's home, reach out to her @bugsact on Instagram.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Talk of the Town Promo graphic

Talk of the Town Recipes

11:20 AM, Oct 18, 2018