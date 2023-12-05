"Ms. Santa" shows us her massive holiday decoration collection!

We got a tour of the home of Genma Holmes, also known as “Ms. Santa” to see her massive collection of holiday decorations and Christmas trees. To schedule an appointment for a walk-through of Ms. Santa's home, reach out to her @bugsact on Instagram.
Posted at 12:11 PM, Dec 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-05 13:11:11-05
