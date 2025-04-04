Watch Now
Talk Of The Town

Actions

MTSU Fashion Students Strut Their Designs on the Runway

Posted

MTSU students in the Fashion Promotion course will be producing their annual runway show, Melting Point. The theme, Melting Point, will represent the current state of the apparel industry and our world.

There will be three sub-categories which include Overconsumption, Global Warming, Deforestation, and our senior collection category. All of the designs featured in the show are executed by the students in the Textiles, Merchandising, and Design program.

For more information and to purchase your tickets, visit https://humansciences.mtsu.edu/txmd-runway-show/

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Talk of the Town Promo graphic

Talk of the Town Recipes