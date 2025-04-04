MTSU Fashion Students Strut Their Designs on the Runway

MTSU students in the Fashion Promotion course will be producing their annual runway show, Melting Point. The theme, Melting Point, will represent the current state of the apparel industry and our world.

There will be three sub-categories which include Overconsumption, Global Warming, Deforestation, and our senior collection category. All of the designs featured in the show are executed by the students in the Textiles, Merchandising, and Design program.

For more information and to purchase your tickets, visit https://humansciences.mtsu.edu/txmd-runway-show/