Mulin Rouge is now playing at the Tennessee Performing Arts Center!

Pop the champagne, MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL is the winner of 10 Tony Awards® — including Best Musical! Enter a world of glitz, grandeur, and glory! Baz Luhrmann’s revolutionary film comes to life onstage, remixed in a new musical extravaganza. MOULIN ROUGE! is more than a musical — it is a state of mind. Mulin Rouge is now playing at TPAC through Oct. 20th! Get your tickets at TPAC.ORG

