Music City Food & Wine Festival returns next month!

Music City Food & Wine Festival (MCFW), Nashville’s premier culinary celebration, will return for a second year following its successful relaunch in April 2025 by FW Publishing, one of Tennessee’s largest locally owned media companies. Set for April 24-26 in Centennial Park, the festival will spotlight the best of Nashville’s dynamic food scene through acclaimed local chefs, world-class wine and spirits, one-of-a-kind events and showstopping bites from Music City’s top culinary talent.
musiccityfoodandwinefest.com [musiccityfoodandwinefest.com].
Tickets for Music City Food & Wine Festival 2026 are now on sale, with a variety of options available for every type of food and drink enthusiast:
- Weekend VIP Pass (starting at $449): This all-access ticket includes unlimited food and beverage tastings at both the Southern Fried Hootenanny on Friday, April 24, and the Grand Tasting on Saturday, April 25, along with access to the VIP Lounge from Friday through Sunday. VIP guests will enjoy complimentary bar service, exclusive bites, a dedicated VIP entry line, reserved seating at chef demonstrations and wine seminars, commemorative swag, VIP lanyards and additional surprises throughout the weekend.
- Weekend General Admission (starting at $225): Weekend general admission tickets include access to both signature tasting events at Centennial Park — the Southern Fried Hootenanny on Friday, April 24, and the Grand Tasting on Saturday, April 25.
- Southern Fried Hootenanny Experience (starting at $125): Presented by Waldo’s Chicken & Chefs, the Southern Fried Hootenanny features live music, unlimited bites from more than 25 local restaurants, chef collaborations and bottomless sips from the Whiskey & Beer Garden and wine exhibitors. Event access begins at 6 p.m. Friday, April 24.
- Grand Tasting Experience (starting at $125): The festival’s signature event, the Grand Tasting offers unlimited food and beverage samples from more than 100 local restaurants, wineries, beer and spirits brands. Guests can also enjoy chef demonstrations, wine seminars, live music and the Mixology Competition. Event access begins at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, April 25.