Music City Food & Wine Festival returns next month!

Music City Food & Wine Festival (MCFW), Nashville’s premier culinary celebration, will return for a second year following its successful relaunch in April 2025 by FW Publishing, one of Tennessee’s largest locally owned media companies. Set for April 24-26 in Centennial Park, the festival will spotlight the best of Nashville’s dynamic food scene through acclaimed local chefs, world-class wine and spirits, one-of-a-kind events and showstopping bites from Music City’s top culinary talent.

musiccityfoodandwinefest.com [musiccityfoodandwinefest.com].

Tickets for Music City Food & Wine Festival 2026 are now on sale, with a variety of options available for every type of food and drink enthusiast: