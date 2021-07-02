We met the contestants in the annual Music City Hot Chicken Festival Amateur Cooking Competition and watched them fry up their best hot chicken recipes. The Music City Hot Chicken Festival was founded by former Mayor Bill Purcell and was inspired by the Nashville Hot Chicken originators, Prince’s Hot Chicken Shack. Nashville will celebrate its 15th annual Music City Hot Chicken Festival on Sunday, July 4 from 12noon-4pm in East Park, 700 Woodland Street. The festival opens with the Hot Chicken Festival Parade, including antique fire trucks and festive throws, beginning at 8th and Woodland and heading toward downtown. The event benefits Friends of Shelby Park and Bottoms. East Nashville Storage and Premier Parking are donating free parking for the festival at their 800 Main Street location. For more festival information, please visit www.hotchickenfestival.com. Follow the Hot Chicken Festival on Twitter at www.twitter.com/HotChickenFest.