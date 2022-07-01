Music City Hot Chicken Festival This Weekend

We met and followed along as the five teams competing in this year’s Music City Hot Chicken Festival Amateur Cooking Competition fried up their spiciest birds to impress the panel of judges. The Annual Music City Hot Chicken Festival is Monday, July 4 from 11am–3pm at Nashville’s East Park. The Hot Chicken Festival Parade will roll from 8th and Woodland beginning at 10:30am and include antique fire trucks, floats, music, and festive throws. There will be music, a Kids Zone, and you'll also have the chance to enjoy some of your favorite hot chicken establishments including Prince’s Hot Chicken, Bolton’s Spicy Chicken and Fish, Hattie B’s and more. East Nashville Storage and Metropolis are donating free parking for the event at their 800 Main Street location. For more information, visit www.hotchickenfestival.com.