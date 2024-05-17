Music City makers: Maypop Sparkling Water

Middle Tennessee is filled with talented creators making cool products. On this Music City Makers we talk to the owners of Maypop Sparkling Water, to find out about their recent expansion, and more on what makes their product stand out from all the other sparkling water options.

To learn more, visit: maypopwater.com

ABOUT MAYPOP SPARKLING WATER:

Matt and Keaton came together in the fall of 2021 with a vision for the endless possibilities of what Maypop could be. It all begins with an idea. Maybe you want to launch a business. Maybe you want to turn a hobby into something more. Or maybe you have a creative project to share with the world. Whatever it is, the way you tell your story online can make all the difference.

Maypop's success thrives on community bonds. From collaborating with local businesses to produce unique products to supporting causes like the Cumberland River Compact, Matt and Keaton cherish their daily interactions, demonstrating their strong ties in Nashville.

In the booming non-alcoholic beverage industry, Maypop leads the way in Middle Tennessee. They were the first in the U.S. to offer kegged sparkling water with real fruit juice, sans alcohol. Matt's original vision was to provide non-alcoholic options on tap in bars and restaurants, prioritizing quality by never compromising on ingredients or adding sugar. Maypop Sparkling Water is the result of this commitment.

ORIGIN OF THE NAME:

Aspiring naturalists might recognize that the Maypop, or Purple Passionflower as it’s otherwise called, is the official Tennessee state wildflower. Maypops have brilliant purple blooms and hardy vines which bear a fruit that makes a great pop noise when crushed. When we were dreaming up a name for our sparkling water made with real fruit, we wanted something that evoked the spirit of our home state and were struck by the beauty and resilience of this native plant. The combination of its southern roots and delicious fruit made Maypop the perfect inspiration for our Tennessee-based sparkling water made with 100% real fruit!