Music City Must: Fifth + Broadway

Fifth + Broadway is celebrating their first holiday season open in downtown Nashville. Enjoy shops, restaurants, a world-class museum and more. NewsChannel5's Max Sanders shows us the many reasons why the National Museum of African American Music at Fifth + Broadway is a Music City Must. Visit www.fifthandb.com to plan your visit today. Segment paid for by Fifth + Broadway.
Posted at 12:00 PM, Dec 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-03 13:00:40-05
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.