Music City Must: Jack Daniel's Distillery

We hit the road and head to Lynchburg
Posted at 11:56 AM, Jun 11, 2021
It's more than just a day trip, it's a whiskey lover's pilgrimage! NewsChannel5’s Max Sanders went to Lynchburg to show us why the Jack Daniel’s Distillery is a Music City Must. For more information, visit www.JackDaniels.com.

