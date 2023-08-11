Watch Now
Music City Must: Nashville Zoo's Komodo Dragon Exhibit

We learn about the komodo dragon exhibit
Posted at 11:31 AM, Aug 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-11 12:31:44-04

Lil’ Sebastian is not so little! Weighing in at 200 pounds and 9 feet long, he’s the star of the Nashville Zoo’s new Komodo Dragon exhibit. We went along with NewsChannel5’s Max Sanders to see why the new exhibit is a Music City Must. Visit https://www.nashvillezoo.org for tickets and more information. This segment is paid for by: Nashville Zoo.

