Watch Now
Talk Of The Town

Actions

Music City Must: Relache Spa at Gaylord Opryland

We take a trip to the luxury spa
Posted at 1:20 PM, Mar 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-22 14:20:53-04

Relax at Relache! We joined NewsChannel5's Casie Mason at Relache Spa at Gaylord Opryland for a day of pampering with their Signature Calming Massage and Ultimate Indulgence Pedicure treatment. To book your day of relaxation visit, www.RelacheOpryland.com. This segment is paid for by Gaylord Opryland.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Talk of the Town Promo graphic

Talk of the Town Recipes

11:20 AM, Oct 18, 2018