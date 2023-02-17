Music City Must: Standard Proof Whiskey Co.

Standard Proof Whiskey Co. is a micro-distillery and tasting room in downtown Nashville. There, you can indulge in a variety of infused rye whiskeys or sample a craft cocktail. Standard Proof also offers cocktail classes, live music, private events, bottle service and more. Check out https://www.standardproofwhiskey.com or follow @StandardProofNashville for more information.
Posted at 11:38 AM, Feb 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-17 12:38:11-05
