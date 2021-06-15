Music City Must: Wildwood Resort & Marina

Wildwood Resort & Marina is truly a hidden Tennessee treasure. NewsChannel5's Casie Mason took us along as she visited where the great outdoors meets luxury living. Wildwood Resort & Marina is a hidden gem on Cordell Hull Lake in historic Granville, Tennessee, located at 7316 Granville Hwy, only 11 miles from I-40 and just an hour’s drive from Nashville. For more information, visit www.wildwoodresorttn.com.

