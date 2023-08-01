Music City Mutts #5

It’s the dog days of summer! In today’s Music City Mutts, we took a look at some of our viewer’s adorable pets. Send your pet videos to www.musiccitymutts@newschannel5.com.
Posted at 11:46 AM, Aug 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-01 12:46:49-04
