Music Group Lewis York in Studio

Grammy nominated duo Claude Kelly and Chuck Harmony talked about their career, new single, and new album. Louis York’s new single “Alone A Lot” featuring Anthony Hamilton is available wherever you listen to music. The new single “Alone A Lot” is part of Louis York’s new sophomore LP "Songs with Friends" set to be released later this year and featuring guest collabs with notable musicians PJ Morton, Lalah Hathaway, Chris Daughtry, Tamia, Breland and more. For more information, visit www.louisyork.com. Follow @louisyorkmusic on all social media platforms.
Posted at 11:39 AM, Sep 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-12 12:39:21-04
