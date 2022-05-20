Musical Road Trip Ideas Not Far From Nashville

Travel writer Bill Clevlen talked about his new book The Ultimate American Music Bucket List, a travel guide for music lovers and road-trippers that features music-themed attractions around the country. For more information, or to order a copy of the book, visit https://americanmusicbucketlist.com/.
Posted at 2:20 PM, May 20, 2022
