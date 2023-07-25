Elementary school teacher Megan Peek gave tips on the must-have back-to-school items your child needs and the things you don’t have to waste your money on. Here are Megan’s suggestions for Back-to-School supplies: Parents should check the child’s school website for the recommended school supply list. Name Bubbles are good for labeling children’s things and are available here: https://www.namebubbles.com/. Megan also suggests getting these pencils on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Ticonderoga-Wood-Cased-Graphite-Pre-Sharpened-13830/dp/B006CSPZK4/ref=sr_1_1_sspa?crid=23T324CPD28J9&keywords=pre+sharpened+pencils+%232&qid=1689991905&sprefix=pre+sharpened+%2Caps%2C119&sr=8-1-spons&sp_csd=d2lkZ2V0TmFtZT1zcF9hdGY&psc=1.

