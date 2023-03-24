My Kind of Country on Apple TV

Country music stars Jimmie Allen and Mickey Guyton and musician Orville Peck talked about being scouts on a new kind of competition show on AppleTV called My Kind of Country. You can watch Reese Witherspoon and Kacey Musgraves join Jimmie Allen, Mickey Guyton, and Orville Peck on a global search for country music’s next big star on My Kind of Country streaming now on AppleTV. New episodes drop every Friday. Go to www.apple.com for more information.

