NAACP Image Awards This Weekend

Actress Charmaine Bingwa talked about starring in the movie Emancipation and all the NAACP Image Award nominations the film has received. The 54th NAACP Image Awards will air on Sunday, February 27 on Newschannel 5. Emancipation is currently streaming on Apple TV.
Posted at 12:03 PM, Feb 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-23 13:03:04-05
