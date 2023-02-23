Watch Now
NAACP Image Awards This Weekend

We learn more about the movie up for five NAACP Image Awards
Actress Charmaine Bingwa talked about starring in the movie Emancipation and all the NAACP Image Award nominations the film has received. The 54th NAACP Image Awards will air on Sunday, February 27 on Newschannel 5. Emancipation is currently streaming on Apple TV.

