Nacho Typical Nachos

Celebrity nutritionist Haylie Pomroy showed how to put a healthy spin on nachos. For more healthy recipes and fitness tips go to, www.hayliepomroy.com. Hayley Pomroy’s New York Times bestseller The Fast Metabolism Diet and the recently relaunched Cooking for a Fast Metabolism are both available wherever you buy books.

Makes about 1 1/2 cups

Prep time: 15 minutes | Total time: About 3 hours (including soaking time)

Ingredients

1 1/2 cups orange or red bell pepper (or a combination)

1/2 tsp. garlic, minced

1 cup raw cashews, soaked in water at least 2 hours

1 tsp. sea salt

1/4 cup nutritional yeast

1/4 tsp. turmeric powder

1/4 tsp. onion powder

1/2 tsp. dry mustard

1/4 cup canned green chilies

1/4 cup olive oil

Directions

Core, seed and chop the peppers and add them to a blender.

Add the garlic, green chilies, cashews and spices.

Blend until smooth and creamy, about 5 minutes (depending on the power of your blender).

Once smooth, drizzle in the olive oil until just combined. Taste and adjust seasonings if desired.

Store the cheese in an airtight glass container in the fridge for up to a week.