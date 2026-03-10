NASCAR Cup Series star Ricky Stenhouse Jr stops by to preview Tennessee Motorsports

NASCAR Cup Series stars Ross Chastain and Ricky Stenhouse Jr., along with recent NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series winner Layne Riggs and NHRA Top Fuel dragster driver Jasmine Salinas will be the featured drivers showcased during the Tennessee Motorsports Takeover at 1:30 p.m. CT on the first-floor stage at Lainey Wilson’s Bell Bottoms Up Restaurant & Bar.

Bristol’s April weekend will include the Suburban Propane 300 O’Reilly Series race, the Tennessee Army National Guard 250 Truck Race and Bush’s Beans Qualifying.



Nashville Superspeedway will have an O’Reilly Series race, the Flote 200 in the Craftsman Truck Series and Wilson County Convention & Visitors Bureau Qualifying to round out its May NASCAR weekend.



Bristol’s September Cup weekend also will include the Food City 300 O’Reilly race, UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics Truck race, Nobody Trashes Tennessee Qualifying and the ARCA Menards Series Bush’s Beans 200.

For tickets to any of the races at Bristol Motor Speedway, please call the track’s ticket sales center at 866-415-4158 or visit them online at BristolMotorSpeedway.com.

To purchase tickets to the Nashville Superspeedway, please visit NashvilleSuperspeedway.com or call 866 RACE-TIX.