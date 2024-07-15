Watch Now
Nashville Author, John Rogers, celebrates the 20th anniversary of "The Wilderking Trilogy"

Posted at 9:30 AM, Jul 15, 2024

Celebrating two decades of Jonathan Rogers’ beloved fantasy adventure series “The Wilderking Trilogy” new casebound deluxe editions featuring new cover art, interior illustrations, and bonus content from the author! To learn more and pre order your copy visit https://www.rabbitroom.com/wilderking

